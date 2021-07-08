Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 7,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 725,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Specifically, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,689 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -102.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

