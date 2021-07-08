Grid+ Market Cap Reaches $6.60 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $23,369.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00055601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.33 or 0.00900625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars.

