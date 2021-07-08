Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 1,552.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Groupon worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Groupon by 24.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 103,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 95,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

GRPN opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.86. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

