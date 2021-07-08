Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $118.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $2,366,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

