Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.05 and a 12-month high of C$39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 27,216 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$843,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,369 shares in the company, valued at C$3,049,439. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 289,225 shares of company stock worth $9,069,895.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

