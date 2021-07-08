Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

NYSE ACM opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

