Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

