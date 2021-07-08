Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Editas Medicine by 36.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.