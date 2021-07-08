Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 20,271 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 72.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,639,000 after buying an additional 748,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after buying an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 491,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Washington Federal by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 108,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

