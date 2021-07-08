Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,268 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

