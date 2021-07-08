Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $130.76 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

