Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.59

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 8073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 5.51.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Gulfport Energy had a negative return on equity of 93.72% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. The business had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

