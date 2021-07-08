HackenAI Market Cap Achieves $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00128345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00170066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,654.02 or 1.00148675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00967632 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

