Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was downgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Halfords Group stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

