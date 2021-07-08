Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £454,117.40 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total transaction of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,798 ($36.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,637.22. Halma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67). The company has a market capitalization of £10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,339.17 ($30.56).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

