Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 89 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $182.62 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

