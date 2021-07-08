Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,583.99 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,067.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,597.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,410.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

