Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.26 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.77. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.