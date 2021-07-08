Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.14 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.