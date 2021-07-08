Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.16% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

USPH opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

