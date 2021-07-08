HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys New Position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Oyster Point Pharma makes up approximately 0.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Oyster Point Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OYST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,797 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 509,596 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

OYST stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

