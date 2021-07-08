HarbourVest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 93,162 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Datadog makes up 1.0% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Datadog by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after buying an additional 113,116 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 174,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,402,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,791 shares of company stock valued at $57,039,244 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.53.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,554. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -758.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

