Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $325.27 million, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

