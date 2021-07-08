Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €199.00 ($234.12).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €132.50 ($155.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €158.15. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

