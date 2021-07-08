Head to Head Analysis: HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) & ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HCI Group and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

HCI Group presently has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. ProSight Global has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than HCI Group.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 9.44% -0.03% -0.01% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

Volatility & Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and ProSight Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $310.44 million 2.54 $27.58 million $3.44 27.05 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.19

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HCI Group beats ProSight Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centres, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, Harmony, and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

