Head to Head Comparison: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) vs. Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

This table compares KLDiscovery and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -18.23% -32.56% -6.79% Professional Diversity Network -73.21% -161.42% -46.68%

This table compares KLDiscovery and Professional Diversity Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $289.55 million 1.11 -$49.93 million ($1.17) -6.45 Professional Diversity Network $4.46 million 5.07 -$4.35 million N/A N/A

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLDiscovery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KLDiscovery and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

KLDiscovery currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.43%. Given KLDiscovery’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 14.91, indicating that its stock price is 1,391% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.