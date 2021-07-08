Head-To-Head Contrast: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) versus Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AbbVie and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 10.28% 136.75% 12.95% Mirati Therapeutics N/A -43.11% -39.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AbbVie and Mirati Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $45.80 billion 4.48 $4.62 billion $10.56 11.00 Mirati Therapeutics $13.40 million 628.45 -$357.94 million ($7.96) -20.57

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AbbVie and Mirati Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 1 1 11 0 2.77 Mirati Therapeutics 1 4 11 0 2.63

AbbVie currently has a consensus price target of $120.82, indicating a potential upside of 4.03%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $217.92, indicating a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Mirati Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mirati Therapeutics is more favorable than AbbVie.

Volatility & Risk

AbbVie has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AbbVie beats Mirati Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid used in the treatment of hypothyroidism; AndroGel for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; Lupron for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; and Botox therapeutic. In addition, the company offers ORILISSA, a nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain; Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Lumigan/Ganfort, a bimatoprost ophthalmic solution for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Ubrelvy to treat migraine with or without aura in adults; Alphagan/ Combigan, an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist for the reduction of IOP in patients with OAG; and Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant to increase tear production. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development. It has a collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sitravatinib; and a clinical collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

