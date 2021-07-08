Head-To-Head Contrast: Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) & UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -2.39% UWM N/A 91.54% 21.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finance Of America Companies and UWM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 1 3.50 UWM 0 5 3 0 2.38

Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.90%. UWM has a consensus price target of $9.57, suggesting a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than UWM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and UWM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A UWM N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Finance Of America Companies beats UWM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

