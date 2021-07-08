Head-To-Head Contrast: Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) vs. OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and OSRAM Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A OSRAM Licht N/A N/A N/A

Hays has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hays and OSRAM Licht’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $7.48 billion 0.41 $59.89 million $0.66 27.91 OSRAM Licht $3.41 billion 1.71 -$211.79 million N/A N/A

Hays has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hays and OSRAM Licht, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 1 0 1 0 2.00 OSRAM Licht 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Hays beats OSRAM Licht on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants. The company also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for stages, cinemas, and studios; LED-based plant cultivation systems; lighting solutions for industrial and medical applications, such as high-intensity UV lamps and LED illumination for clothing; and automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, it develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts, LED drivers, and LED modules. Further, the company is involved in the provision of products in the areas of architectural interior and exterior lighting, as well as professional interior lighting solutions. It provides its products under the OSRAM, Vixar, SYLVANIA, Traxon, e:cue, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, OSRAM CONTINENTAL, LED Engin, and b,a,g, brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams AG.

