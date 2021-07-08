Head to Head Review: Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 1.02 -$61.99 million N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 2.75 -$43.16 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viking Energy Group and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $4.64, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -231.79% -4,896.40% -44.39% Birchcliff Energy 2.02% -0.12% -0.07%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

