Healthcare Value Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Pfizer accounts for 8.1% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,537.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 107,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 44,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 82,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,911,384. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

