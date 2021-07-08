Healthcare Value Capital LLC Invests $1.24 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. AstraZeneca makes up 2.8% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 353,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,007. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

