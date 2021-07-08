HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,330.72, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

