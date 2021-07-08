Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce $213.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.71 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $166.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $877.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.69 million to $944.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $983.84 million, with estimates ranging from $935.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

In other news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.41, a P/E/G ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

