Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.69. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 70,838 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 243.41, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.