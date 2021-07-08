Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

NYSE:HL opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 243.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

