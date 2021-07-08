Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €103.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.80 ($118.59).

FRA HEN3 opened at €88.94 ($104.64) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

