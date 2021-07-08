Herbert A. Burton Sells 501 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.