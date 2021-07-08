Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.88 Million

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce sales of $60.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $269.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.71 million to $299.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $398.22 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%.

HT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $798,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $401.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

