Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Viasat accounts for 3.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Viasat worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Viasat by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.76. 4,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.