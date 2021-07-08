Hi Line Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz comprises about 2.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.77. 99,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

