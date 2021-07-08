Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 8,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,638,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

