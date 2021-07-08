Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 185 at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 161.90 ($2.12) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of £831.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
