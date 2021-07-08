Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HOLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09. Hologic has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 868.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

