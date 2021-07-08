HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 59,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80.

About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

