Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $2,971,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $3,682,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,169,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,534,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.