Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark began coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

HZMMF stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

