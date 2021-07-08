Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.94 ($0.61). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 65,338 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £76.79 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.74.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

