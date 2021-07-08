Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264,598 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $457.48 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

