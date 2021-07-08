Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is $1.15. Humanigen reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

A number of analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,993,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,524,881. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.